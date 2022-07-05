STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
''Vikram Vedha' was shot in Lucknow': Reliance Entertainment clarifies report on film's shoot locations

According to the report, the budget of the film had doubled as the production team had to recreate the lanes of UP in Dubai after Roshan didn't want to shoot the movie in the state.

Directors Gayatri and Pushkar with actor Hrithik Roshan. (Photo | Hrithik Roshan Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Calling a report that Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan refused to shoot his upcoming movie 'Vikram Vedha' in Uttar Pradesh as "misleading", production house Reliance Entertainment on Monday said the film was shot extensively in India, including the state's capital Lucknow.

According to the report, the budget of the film had doubled as the production team had to recreate the lanes of UP in Dubai after Roshan didn't want to shoot the movie in the state.

Reliance Entertainment, one of the production houses behind 'Vikram Vedha', said the makers decided to shoot a portion of the film in the UAE due to health concerns of a large-scale production team in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have been noticing a lot of misleading and totally unsubstantiated reporting on 'Vikram Vedha' shooting locations. We clearly want to state that 'Vikram Vedha' has been shot extensively in India, including Lucknow. A portion of the film was shot in the United Arab Emirates in October-November of 2021 since it was the only location providing the infrastructure for a bio-bubble that accommodated crew of such scale, also allowing building of sets in a studio during the preceding months of the shoot. We chose to do that out of health and protocol concerns," the banner said in a statement shared on its official Twitter page.

Any attempts to twist these set of facts were clearly mischievous and untruthful, said Reliance Entertainment.

"Also, we would like to emphatically state that at Reliance Entertainment while we welcome suggestions from creative talent, the production and budgetary decisions are a centralized prerogative," the banner added.

Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, 'Vikram Vedha' is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan, the neo-noir action thriller will be released in theatres on September 30.

