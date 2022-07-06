Akshay Kumar rules out joining politics, says he is happy making films

By Express News Service

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has asserted he is ‘very happy making films’ and will not join politics. Akshay was speaking at the book launch of Hindujas and Bollywood, held in London on Sunday night, when he was asked a question about entering politics.

In response, Akshay was quoted as saying by PTI: “I am very happy making films... As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan. “I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year,” he added.