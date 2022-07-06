STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar rules out joining politics, says he is happy making films

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has asserted he is ‘very happy making films’ and will not join politics.

Published: 06th July 2022 11:28 AM

Akshay Kumar

By Express News Service

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has asserted he is ‘very happy making films’ and will not join politics. Akshay was speaking at the book launch of Hindujas and Bollywood, held in London on Sunday night, when he was asked a question about entering politics.

In response, Akshay was quoted as saying by PTI: “I am very happy making films... As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan. “I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year,” he added.

Comments

