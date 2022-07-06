Darlings teaser: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah present a goofy dark comedy 

By Express News Service

The teaser of Netflix’s upcoming film Darlings dropped in on Tuesday. The film has an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew. The film will premiere on August 5 on Netflix.

The teaser opens up with Alia watching a film in the theatre.

A voiceover begins, telling the tale of a scorpion and a frog, and how the scorpion asks the frog to help it cross the river. We see Vijay Varma as Alia’s love interest and both of them are the metaphors of scorpion and frog. Their scenes intercut with Alia and her mother (Shefali Shah) at a police station telling a cop about an apparent murder. “We only killed him in our thoughts,” Alia tells the cop.

Alia shared the teaser on her Instagram account and wrote, “It’s just a tease Darlings.” Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma also shared the video on their accounts. Darlings is produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma. It marks the full-length feature debut of director Jasmeet K Reen. The film has music by Vishal Bharadwaj, with Gulzar as its lyricist.

Apart from this, Alia will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s mystical epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Alia is also part of Farhan Akhtar’s travel drama Jee Le Zaraa. Vijay Varma is gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X.