Fan gifts 100,000 crystal-studded portrait to Ranveer Singh on his birthday

The artiste, Ayesha Gandhi, made the incredible artwork to gift Ranveer on behalf of her mother Shagun Chaudhry, who is a huge fan of the actor.

Published: 06th July 2022 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh poses with his birthday gift, a portrait of Ranveer bedazzled with 100,000 crystals.

Ranveer Singh poses with his birthday gift, a portrait of Ranveer bedazzled with 100,000 crystals. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently received a special surprise from one of his fans on the occasion of his birthday. Ayesha Gandhi, an artiste, designed a portrait of Ranveer bedazzled with 100,000 crystals in a span of almost 3 months. The artiste made the incredible artwork to gift Ranveer on behalf of her mother Shagun Chaudhry, who is a huge fan of the actor.

She took to her Instagram to share a picture of Ranveer posing next to his portrait.

Ayesha wrote in the caption: "For those reading this, let me begin by saying that my mother @shagunchaudhry is a die-hard fan of Ranveer Singh, and makes sure that she catches all his movies and that's not the case with any other actor. So, I wanted to do something special for my mom's favourite actor, on his birthday. It took me almost 3 months to create."

About the portrait, she added: "This is a resin rhinestone portrait, made out of approximately 1 lakh stones! I'm so happy that Ranveer loved this sweet surprise and was kind enough to have clicked this image for my mother. She is thrilled!!!! looks like he made her day on his birthday! She truly loves you Ranveer Singh!!!"

Meanwhile, Ranveer has Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and south director S. Shankar's retelling of his cult classic Anniyan in the pipeline

