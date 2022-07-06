Samantha to make Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana?

By Express News Service

Samantha made her Hindi web series debut in The Family Man season 2. Since then, speculations are rife about Samantha’s big feature debut in Hindi cinema. According to a new report, Samantha will make her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film, combining humour and suspense, will be produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Peeping Moon has reported.

Samantha

The project will go on floors by the end of this year after Samantha and Ayushmann wrap up their present commitments, a source told the portal. Samantha will essay the central character in the film alongside Ayushmann as the parallel lead, the source added.

Besides this, Samantha is also in talks with Taapsee Pannu’s production banner, Outsiders Films, for a feature. She has also reportedly signed a Hindi mythological epic. On the web, Samantha will feature in the Indian spinoff of Citadel, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The series is being directed by Raj and DK.