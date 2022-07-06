STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Samantha to make Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana?

Samantha made her Hindi web series debut in The Family Man season 2.

Published: 06th July 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (Photo | Samanatha Twitter)

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (Photo | Samanatha Twitter)

By Express News Service

Samantha made her Hindi web series debut in The Family Man season 2. Since then, speculations are rife about Samantha’s big feature debut in Hindi cinema. According to a new report, Samantha will make her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film, combining humour and suspense, will be produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Peeping Moon has reported.

Samantha

The project will go on floors by the end of this year after Samantha and Ayushmann wrap up their present commitments, a source told the portal. Samantha will essay the central character in the film alongside Ayushmann as the parallel lead, the source added.

Besides this, Samantha is also in talks with Taapsee Pannu’s production banner, Outsiders Films, for a feature. She has also reportedly signed a Hindi mythological epic. On the web, Samantha will feature in the Indian spinoff of Citadel, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The series is being directed by Raj and DK.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samantha Ayushmann Khurrana Samantha Hindi debut Bollywood
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp