Vijay Sethupathi to play antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ?

By Express News Service

Vijay Sethupathi, who was last in Maamanithan, has been reportedly roped in for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. According to reports, Vijay Sethupathi will play the antagonist in Jawan, and the actor is expected to join the shoot in Mumbai in the coming weeks.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, and the film’s music is composed by Anirudh. However, no official announcement has been made.

Earlier, speaking about the film, SRK said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films!”