'Janhit Mein Jaari' to stream on Zee5 soon 

The Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer comedy-drama film Janhit Mein Jaari, after its theatrical run, will be streaming on ZEE5 from July 15.

Published: 08th July 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 07:31 AM

By Express News Service

The Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer comedy-drama film Janhit Mein Jaari, after its theatrical run, will be streaming on ZEE5 from July 15. The film revolves around Manokamna Tripathi, played by Nushrratt, who as a condom salesgirl successfully manages to spark conversations on safe sex.

A tragic turn of events pushes Manokamna to immerse herself more emotionally and responsibly into the job than ever before. Commenting on the development, the film’s producer Raaj Shaandilyaa said in a statement,

“As a filmmaker and a storyteller, my main objective is to provide my audience with a socially relevant story that is interesting and has a touch of humour. Janhit Mein Jaari starring Nushrratt Bharuccha is one such story regarding a social issue with the main focus on some valid situations we all need to think about as individuals.”

For Raaj, the casting for the film was like a cakewalk. He had full faith in his lead’s acting chops, as he said, “I didn’t struggle at all to choose the cast for this movie as I know how talented and composed Nushrratt is when it comes to her work and after her performance in our previous project together, I couldn’t think of anyone else best for the role but her.”

“The reaction and love from the audience are really overwhelming and I’ll make sure to always excite and entertain my audience with new projects and stories,” he added.
 

