Kapil Dev to be the guest of honour at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022

It's a deep-rooted emotional connection and love we have for both cinema and sports, and when they come together it's a rewarding experience for everyone, says Kapil Dev.

Published: 08th July 2022 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has been invited as the guest of honour at the Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2022 (IFFM).

He will attend the event to celebrate Kabir Khan's directorial '83', which traces the journey of India's cricketing squad led by Kapil Dev, towards getting the nation its maiden World Cup win in 1983.

Excited to be a part of IFFM 2022, Dev said, "I look forward to being part of IFFM 2022. It's a great platform for celebrating the best in Indian cinema. I truly do believe that sports and cinema are two major cultural experiences for not only Indians but various communities and countries that bind us together. It's something for decades now that has united people. It's a deep-rooted emotional connection and love we have for both cinema and sports, and when they come together it's a rewarding experience for everyone."

IFFM is set to take place in the Victorian capital from 12-20 August 2022 both in person and virtually. Before the world was hit by a pandemic, in 2019 the festival was hosted by the likes of Shahrukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Vijay Sethupathi, Rima Das, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar amongst others. In 2020 and 2021, the festival was held virtually.

Speaking of the festival and it's coming back physically, the festival director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, said, "We are absolutely delighted to have IFFM come back physically this year alongside exciting virtual programming. To have with us a legendary cricketer, Kapil Dev in honour of a film based on his iconic 83 World Cup Win, we are excited to him in Melbourne. Being a city of cinema and cricket lovers alike, we are certain the audiences will be excited to see him here. The festival this year has over 100 films from across the Indian sub-continent and we are excited to celebrate Indian cinema in all its glory and diversity".

