Madhavan’s 'Dhokha-Round D Corner' to release on this date

By Express News Service

Dhokha-Round D Corner, the upcoming film starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar, and Khushalii Kumar, is all set to release in theatres on September 23.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, and Vikrant Sharma are producing the film under T-Series Films Production. Directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati, Dhokha-Round D Corner is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T- Series.

The film marks the debut of Khushalii Kumar. Billed as a suspense drama, the film revolves around a day in the life of an urban couple, and the story unfolds with twists and turns showcasing the grey shade of each character.

Gulati is known for directing films such as The Big Bull and Prince. He also has Visfot starring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, lined up for release.

Meanwhile, Madhavan was recently seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Aparshakti, who made his debut with Dangal, was last seen in Hum Do Hamare Do and Darshan Kumaar was last seen in The Kashmir Files.