Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Janhit Me Jaari' sets digital premiere on ZEE5 

Released in theatres on June 10, the comedy-drama was directed by debutant filmmaker Jai Basantu Singh and also starred Paritosh Tripathi, Shaan Yadav, Anud Dhaka and Vijay Raaz.

Hindi film actor Nushrratt Bharuccha (Photo | Nushrat Bharucha Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest film "Janhit Me Jaari" will arrive on the streaming service ZEE5 on July 15. The announcement was made by the streamer on Twitter Thursday.

"Get ready for a laughter riot! Manokamna lekar aa rahi hai bohot sara manoranjan! Watch the World Digital Premiere of #JanhitMeinJaariOnZEE5 on the 15th of July. #ZarooratNahiZaroori (sic)," read the post by ZEE5.

"Janhit Mein Jaari" features Bharuccha as Manokamna Tripathi, a woman from a small town in Madhya Pradesh who faces challenges due to social taboo around condoms, as she fights back against her family and the neighbourhood.

Released in theatres on June 10, the comedy-drama was directed by debutant filmmaker Jai Basantu Singh and also starred Paritosh Tripathi, Shaan Yadav, Anud Dhaka and Vijay Raaz.

"Janhit Mein Jaari" is produced by Vinod Bhanushali under his banner Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.

