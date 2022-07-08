STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra to play Punjabi woman in her next Hollywood romantic comedy

Priyanka Chopra will be essaying the role of a Punjabi woman, alongside Mindy Kaling, in her next Hollywood romantic comedy.

Published: 08th July 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Priyanka Chopra will be essaying the role of a Punjabi woman, alongside Mindy Kaling, in her next Hollywood romantic comedy. This will be the first collaboration between Priyanka and Mindy. The Office star, who has also co-written the film, spoke about it and Priyanka’s role in an interview.

The film will be set around a big-fat Indian wedding. Priyanka and Mindy play cousins. Mindy will play the role of an Indian-American, while Priyanka will play her first cousin, who was born and raised in India.

In an interview with Forbes, Mindy discussed the ‘diverse representation of the Asian experience in her projects,’ and said, “We’re really proud of it, we show South Asian Americans that are from Southern India. Then we show a Muslim Indian girl. Culturally we see how they’re different from each other. The Asian experience is not a monolith. Why would people necessarily know that if they don’t have shows that explain and explore that difference?”

“I have this movie with Priyanka Chopra, she’s a Punjabi Indian from India and I’m an Indian American Bengali girl from the East Coast. It’s so different and that’s what makes our dynamic so fun together,” she added.

Priyanka was recently shooting for her Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Mindy Kaling Hollywood
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp