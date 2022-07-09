STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 continents, 4 cities: Pooja Hegde's one-month vacation plan

The actress will soon appear in the pan-India film 'Jana Gana Mana' alongside 'Liger' actor Vijay Dverakonda.

Published: 09th July 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Pooja Hegde

Actress Pooja Hegde (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in 'Radhe Shyam' and 'Beast', took to social media to share her delight about her impending one-month vacation.

Her followers were quick to reply and wish her a nice journey when she tweeted a cheerful image of her boarding a flight to Bangkok.

Pooja is taking a month off from work to travel across three continents and four cities, flowing with the joy of travel. Sharing the picture, she wrote: "1 month. 3 continents. 4 cities. Let's go. #gypsiegirl".

(Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)

The 'Ala Vaikunthapuramu Loo' actress, who was also seen in a special song in 'F3', will soon appear in the pan-India film 'Jana Gana Mana' alongside 'Liger' actor Vijay Dverakonda.

In addition, Pooja Hegde will be the female protagonist in Mahesh Babu's 'SSMB28', which is the work title for the film being helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Pooja will also be seen in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Salman Khan and in 'Cirkus' with Ranveer Singh.

