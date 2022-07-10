STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh get married after 12 years of dating; check out pictures here

Actor Payal and wrestler Sangram started dating in 2011 after they met on the set of a TV reality show 'Survivor India'.

Published: 10th July 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

PayalSangram

Actor Payal Rohatgi, on July 9, tied the knot with wrestler Sangram Singh in Agra. (Photo | Sangram Singh Instagram)

By ANI

AGRA: Actor Payal Rohatgi, on Saturday, tied the knot with wrestler Sangram Singh in Agra after dating for more than 12 years.

Taking to Instagram, the Lock Upp runner-up dropped a string of her wedding images, to which she captioned, "Payal ke Sangram."

In the pictures, the actor donned a beautiful red lehenga with heavy jewellery, whereas the Commonwealth Gold medaliast opted for a beige sherwani with a matching safa.

The 36 China Town actor kept her makeup minimal on her wedding day.

The couple tied their knot in an intimate ceremony which includes relatives and close friends.

In the pictures, shared by the Dhol actor, the couple can be seen performing different wedding rituals. The wrestler, in one of the posts, can be seen applying sindoor on Payal's forehead.

In another post, he can be seen tying the mangal sutra around her neck, while the couple shares a happy moment.

Soon after the 37-year-old actor shared her marriage pictures, fans flooded the comment section with good wishes messages for the couple.

"Finally the wait is over bestest couple Happy married life both you mahadev parvati bless you" a user commented. Another user wrote, "Made for each other couple.. Best wishes for this beautiful journey and God bless you both".

The couple had various pre-wedding functions ahead of their marriage. For the haldi ceremony, the newly-wed couple donned matching yellow outfits.

Payal and Sangram started dating in 2011 after they met on the set of a Tv reality show Survivor India. In 2014, the couple got engaged in Ahmedabad and after waiting for eight years the couple finally got married.

The Indian wrestler and the actor, both were the part of reality show Bigg Boss. The 36-year-old wrestler was one of the finalists in season 7 of the show.

Payal, on the other hand, was the runner-up in Kangana Ranaut's OTT-based reality show Lock Upp Season 1 which streamed on MX Player and Alt Balaji App.

