Aamir Khan to appear on Koffee With Karan 7, SRK to skip the show

By Express News Service

KOFFEE With Karan season 7 is presently streaming. Released weekly, the first episode of the celebrity chat show featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. A prior promo had revealed Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vijay Devarakonda, and others as future guests.

Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan has disclosed that superstar Aamir Khan will also grace the couch this season. Aamir has previously appeared on Koffee With Karan three times. His last appearance, a solo visit, was in 2018.

Karan also shared that Shah Rukh Khan won’t be a part of season 7 of Koffee With Karan. The director acknowledged that SRK has been maintaining his distance from the media, and it’s best he ‘explode’ during the time of Pathaan. Aamir’s upcoming release is Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump (1994).