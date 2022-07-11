STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar’s next film announced

In addition to this project, Akshay has multiple films in different stages of development, including Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, Selfie, and the remake of Soorarai Pottru.

Published: 11th July 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Actor Akshay Kumar continues his signing spree with a new project directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The film marks the second collaboration between the actor and the director after the 2016 film, Rustom, for which the actor won National Award.

Akshay Kumar

Although the new film is yet to be titled, the first image from the film features Akshay in the attire of a Sikh standing in the middle of a field. The film is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani through his production house, Pooja Entertainment.

The shooting of the film began recently in London. Interestingly, one of Akshay’s upcoming projects, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Tiger Shroff, is also being produced by Pooja Entertainment. Further details related to the project, including the primary cast and crew, are currently under wraps.

In addition to this project, Akshay has multiple films in different stages of development, including Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, Selfie, and the remake of Soorarai Pottru. His next will be Raksha Bandhan, set to release on August 11.

