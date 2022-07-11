STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

 John Abraham-starrer 'Tehran' begins shooting

Maddock Films, Vijan's production banner, shared the first-look video of Abraham on its official Twitter page.

Published: 11th July 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

John Abraham

Actor John Abraham

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Bollywood star John Abraham has started shooting for Dinesh Vijan's action thriller "Tehran", the makers said on Monday.

Maddock Films, Vijan's production banner, shared the first-look video of Abraham on its official Twitter page.

"Lights. Camera. Time for some ACTION! #Tehran shoot begins. Starring @TheJohnAbraham.

Directed by #ArunGopalan and produced by #DineshVijan, #SandeepLeyzell, @ShobhnaYadava. Written by @writish and @ashishpverma.@bakemycakefilms," the production house said in a tweet.

Inspired by true events, "Tehran" is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

"Tehran" is a Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films. Besides Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell are also credited as producers of the film. Abraham will next be seen in "EK Villain Returns", which is slated to be released in theatres on July 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John Abraham Tehran Dinesh Vijan
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp