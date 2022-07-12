STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actress Rasika Dugal starts shooting for third season of 'Mirzapur'

Mirzapur season 3 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Verma, and Isha Talwar.

Published: 12th July 2022 12:53 AM

Actress Rasika Dugal.

By Express News Service

Rasika Dugal, who plays Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur, has started shooting for the third season of the web series.

The actor posted a video on her Instagram handle informing netizens that she has started working for the series.

Rasika says: “I’m looking forward to reuniting with the cast and I’m delighted that Gurmeet is directing us in this season too. It’s reassuring to have a director who knows the characters and the world of the story in and out. Divvyendu and Kul Ji will be missed!”

It is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house, Excel Entertainment.

Rasika’s upcoming projects include Adhura, Spike, Delhi Crime Season 2, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, and Fairy Folk.

Comments

