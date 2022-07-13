STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Sita Ramam' new poster presents Tharun Bhascker's character

It is reported that Tharun Bhasker's role in the movie has great significance.

Published: 13th July 2022

Tharun Bhascker in 'Sita Ramam' (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The makers of 'Sita Ramam', an epic love story set against the backdrop of the 1965 War, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, have released a poster to introduce the character of 'Pelli Choopulu' director Tharun Bhascker.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tharun Bhascker's character, Balaji, was introduced. In the released poster, Tharun Bhascker can be seen consuming a soft drink, though nothing much in the backdrop or his attire reveals anything much. It is reported that Tharun Bhasker's role in the movie has great significance.

