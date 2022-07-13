Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Sita Ramam' new poster presents Tharun Bhascker's character

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The makers of 'Sita Ramam', an epic love story set against the backdrop of the 1965 War, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, have released a poster to introduce the character of 'Pelli Choopulu' director Tharun Bhascker.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tharun Bhascker's character, Balaji, was introduced. In the released poster, Tharun Bhascker can be seen consuming a soft drink, though nothing much in the backdrop or his attire reveals anything much. It is reported that Tharun Bhasker's role in the movie has great significance.

"Balaji hai na.. sab sambhal lega".



Introducing @TharunBhasckerD as

