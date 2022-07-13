STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'I hope I'm invited': Actor Athiya Shetty reacts to wedding rumours with cricketer KL Rahul

Athiya and Rahul made their relationship official last year.

Published: 13th July 2022 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Athiya Shetty with cricketer KL Rahul

Actress Athiya Shetty with cricketer KL Rahul (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has finally broken her silence on the rumour about her wedding with cricketer K.L. Rahul.

Athiya, the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, responded for the first time to rumours that the couple is marrying in the next few months.

On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram stories and wrote: "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months lol."

Athiya and Rahul made their relationship official last year. The star cricketer wished the actor on her birthday with a social media post featuring the two. However, the two have never spoken about their wedding publicly.

The actress was last seen in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

