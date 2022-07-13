STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Janvhi Kapoor’s 'Good Luck Jerry' to begin streaming on July 29

The film is the official remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila (2018) which was the directorial debut for Nelson Dilipkumar.

A still from the film, 'Good luck Jerry'.

By Express News Service

Janhvi Kapoor shared on Instagram a new poster of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry, which will stream from July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The film is the official remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila (2018) which was the directorial debut for Nelson Dilipkumar. It starred Nayanthara in the lead role.

In the poster, Janhvi can be seen sitting coyly with a bunch of goons. Sushant Singh is also seen having an angry look. The caption reads, “Miliye mere business partners se! Bina puche dikha diye hain aap sabko, ab kuch gadbad na hojaaye! Good luck nahi kahenge?” 

The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and directed by Sidharth Sen. It is written by Pankaj Mehta. Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Neeraj Sood, Mita Vashisht. Janhvi also has Milli, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Bawaal in her kitty. 

