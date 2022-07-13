STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Koffee with Karan: Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan's wish to date him

Soon after the promo was released, Vijay took note of it and reacted to Sara's wish to date him. Sharing the promo on his Instagram stories, he wrote, "I love how you say "Deverakonda" Cutest.

Published: 13th July 2022 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Devarakonda

Vijay Devarakonda (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Seems like something is brewing between Vijay Deverakonda and Sara Ali Khan.

Sara will be seen marking her presence in a new episode of 'Koffee With Karan' with Janhvi Kapoor. Ahead of the premiere of the episode, the makers unveiled a promo in which Karan Johar asks "Sara, give me the name of a boy you feel like you want to date today." At first, she denies it but later blurts out, "Vijay Deverakonda".

Soon after the promo was released, Vijay took note of it and reacted to Sara's wish to date him. Sharing the promo on his Instagram stories, he wrote, "I love how you say "Deverakonda" Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection (heart emoticon)" and tagged both the actresses Sara and Janhvi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay is waiting for the release of his boxing drama 'Liger', which also stars Ananya Panday. The pan-India film 'Liger' will hit the screens on August 25, 2022. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also marks the Bollywood debut of boxing legend Mike Tyson. It will release in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On the other hand, Sara has producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that she also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Deverakonda Sara Ali Khan Koffee with Karan
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp