Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking to drop soon
Indian Matchmaking revolves around Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based matchmaker, who travels around the world to help people, mostly NRIs and the privileged, find their soulmates.
Published: 13th July 2022 08:35 AM | Last Updated: 13th July 2022 08:35 AM | A+A A-
The second season of Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking will drop on August 10. Making the announcement, Sima Taparia, the Mumbai-based matchmaker, posted some photos from the season on her Instagram account.
In one of the pictures, we can see Aparna Shewakramani, the groom-seeker who became popular in season 1. Indian Matchmaking revolves around Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based matchmaker, who travels around the world to help people, mostly NRIs and the privileged, find their soulmates.
The show became popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite attracting controversy over endorsing regressive traditions.