Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking to drop soon 

By Express News Service

The second season of Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking will drop on August 10. Making the announcement, Sima Taparia, the Mumbai-based matchmaker, posted some photos from the season on her Instagram account.

In one of the pictures, we can see Aparna Shewakramani, the groom-seeker who became popular in season 1. Indian Matchmaking revolves around Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based matchmaker, who travels around the world to help people, mostly NRIs and the privileged, find their soulmates.

The show became popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite attracting controversy over endorsing regressive traditions.

The second season of Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking will drop on August 10. Making the announcement, Sima Taparia, the Mumbai-based matchmaker, posted some photos from the season on her Instagram account. In one of the pictures, we can see Aparna Shewakramani, the groom-seeker who became popular in season 1. Indian Matchmaking revolves around Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based matchmaker, who travels around the world to help people, mostly NRIs and the privileged, find their soulmates. The show became popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite attracting controversy over endorsing regressive traditions.