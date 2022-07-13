STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking to drop soon 

Indian Matchmaking revolves around Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based matchmaker, who travels around the world to help people, mostly NRIs and the privileged, find their soulmates. 

Published: 13th July 2022

By Express News Service

The second season of Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking will drop on August 10.  Making the announcement, Sima Taparia, the Mumbai-based matchmaker, posted some photos from the season on her Instagram account.

In one of the pictures, we can see Aparna Shewakramani, the groom-seeker who became popular in season 1.  Indian Matchmaking revolves around Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based matchmaker, who travels around the world to help people, mostly NRIs and the privileged, find their soulmates. 

The show became popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite attracting controversy over endorsing regressive traditions.

