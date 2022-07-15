'Emergency' teaser presents Kangana’s, Indira Gandhi 

By Express News Service

The teaser of Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut as India’s former prime minister, was unveiled on Thursday. The film is produced by Kangana’s production house Manikarnika Films and is directed by her. The first look video shows a man, possibly a government official, attending a phone call. He then walks into a room where a woman is standing, back towards him, and going over some files. The man asks her that the US President wants to know whether he can address her as “madam.” The woman turns to reveal Kangana in prosthetics and makeup, strikingly looking like Indira Gandhi. “Tell the American President that everyone in my office addresses me as Sir not Madam,” she says. With the teaser, Kangana announced that the film’s shoot has commenced.