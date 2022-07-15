STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Emergency' teaser presents Kangana’s, Indira Gandhi 

The teaser of Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut as India’s former prime minister, was unveiled on Thursday.

Published: 15th July 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in her next project 'Emergency'.(Photo | Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in her next project 'Emergency'.(Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The teaser of Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut as India’s former prime minister, was unveiled on Thursday. The film is produced by Kangana’s production house Manikarnika Films and is directed by her.

The first look video shows a man, possibly a government official, attending a phone call. He then walks into a room where a woman is standing, back towards him, and going over some files. The man asks her that the US President wants to know whether he can address her as “madam.”

The woman turns to reveal Kangana in prosthetics and makeup, strikingly looking like Indira Gandhi. “Tell the American President that everyone in my office addresses me as Sir not Madam,” she says. With the teaser, Kangana announced that the film’s shoot has commenced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emergency Kangana Ranaut Emergencyfirst look
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp