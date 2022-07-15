STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahaveeryar clears censors with ‘U’; release confirmed for July 21 

Published: 15th July 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Mahaveeryar'

By Express News Service

The much-awaited Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali-starrer Mahaveeryar has cleared censors with a ‘U’ certificate. The Abrid Shine directorial is a time-travel fantasy flick coupled with a courtroom drama. It is produced under the banners of Pauly Jr Pictures and Indian Movie Makers by Nivin Pauly and PS Shamnas.

Aside from Nivin and Asif, the film’s formidable ensemble cast features Shanvi Srivastava as the female lead, with Lalu Alex, Siddique, Vijay Menon, Major Ravi, Mallika Sukumaran, Sudhir Karamana, Krishna Prasad, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Sudheer Paravoor, Kalabhavan Prajod, Pramod Veliyanad, and Shailaja P Ambu filling up the other roles. Abrid Shine adapted the screenplay from a story by award-winning author M Mukundan.

Mahaveeryar marks the third collaboration between Abrid Shine and Nivin Pauly after 1983 and Action Hero Biju. Cinematography is by the award-winning Chandru Selvaraj, with Ishaan Chhabra composing the background score and music.

The crew also includes Manoj (editor), Vishnu Govind (sound-mixing), Anees Nadodi (art-direction), Chandrakanth & Melvi J (costumes), Libin Mohanan (makeup), Baby Panikar (associate director), among others. Mahaveeryar hits theatres on July 21.

