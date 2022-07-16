STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon to release in February 

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill. 'Shehzada' is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon (Photo | Youtube)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday announced that his upcoming film "Shehzada", directed by Rohit Dhawan, will hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

The "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" star took to Twitter to announce the new release date of the film, which was earlier supposed to come out in November this year.

"#Shehzada Returns Home Feb 10th 2023," the actor wrote alongside a still from the movie.

'Shehzada' is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill.

