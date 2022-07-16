STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' to release in theatres on November 4 

'Kuttey' will clash at the box office with supernatural-comedy 'Phone Bhoot', starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which also is scheduled to bow out on November 4.

'Kuttey' motion poster (Photo | Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has announced that his upcoming multi-starrer production 'Kuttey' will release in theatres countrywide on November 4.

Billed as a caper-thriller, the film marks the feature directorial debut of Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. It is written by the father-son duo.

'Kuttey' features an ensemble cast featuring Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Radhika Madan among others.

Vishal Bhardwaj shared the release date of 'Kuttey' on his official Twitter account on Friday night.

"'Kuttey' to release in cinemas on 4 November. Starring @arjunk26 @konkonas #NaseeruddinShah #KumudMishra #RadhikaMadan #ShardulBhardwaj & #Tabu. Directed by @aasmaanbhardwaj, the filmmaker, who serves as a producer and music composer on the film, wrote.

'Kuttey' will clash at the box office with supernatural-comedy 'Phone Bhoot', starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which also is scheduled to bow out on November 4.

Also starring Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj of 'Eeb Allay Ooo!' fame, 'Kuttey' is backed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

It is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

