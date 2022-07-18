Actor Tara Sutaria to star in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's thriller 'Apurva'

Home Entertainment Hindi

Tara Sutaria will star in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's next 'Apurva'.

Tara Sutaria will star in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's next 'Apurva'. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Tara Sutaria will be seen starring in the upcoming thriller titled 'Apurva', directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

Tara Sutaria, who plays Apurva says: "I couldn't have asked for a better script and as a young woman, it makes me proud to be able to play 'Apurva'."

"This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength are remarkable, and I'm thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds."

The film will showcase the gripping story of a girl who survives a dangerous night using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death.

