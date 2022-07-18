Actor Tara Sutaria to star in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's thriller 'Apurva'
The film will showcase the gripping story of a girl who survives a dangerous night using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death.
Published: 18th July 2022 04:37 PM | Last Updated: 18th July 2022 04:37 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Actress Tara Sutaria will be seen starring in the upcoming thriller titled 'Apurva', directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.
Tara Sutaria, who plays Apurva says: "I couldn't have asked for a better script and as a young woman, it makes me proud to be able to play 'Apurva'."
"This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength are remarkable, and I'm thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds."
