Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur ’s Gumraah shooting wrapped up 

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur have wrapped up shooting for the upcoming Hindi film Gumraah. The crime thriller stars Aditya in dual roles. In the film, Mrunal plays the role of the cop.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur

Directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s TSeries and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. The production house shared photos from the shoot wrap of Gumraah.

It is to be noted that the upcoming film is the remake of Tamil film Thadam that starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles. Gumraah is also the first time Aditya will be pairing up with Mrunal.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur was recently in Rashtra Kavach Om. On the other hand, Mrunal’s last release was Jersey. She has Aankh Micholi, Pippa and Sita Raman in the pipeline.

