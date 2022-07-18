Ghazal grieves: 'Dil Dhoondta Hai' singer Bhupinder Singh dies at 82 in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh, who sang scores of Bollywood numbers in his heavy bass voice, passed away here on Monday evening, his wife and singer Mitali Singh said.

He was 82.

During his decades-long journey in the film industry, the singer came to be best known for songs like "Do Diwane Shehar Mein", "Ek Akela is Shehar Mein", "Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman", "Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute" and "Karoge Yaad Toh", among others.

According to Bhupinder Singh's wife Mitali Singh, the singer passed away due to a heart attack.

Bhupinder Singh was undergoing treatment related to several health complications at the hospital for the past 10 days.

The Amritsar-born singer is survived by his Indian-Bangladeshi wife and a son.

Before the songs , Bhupinder Singh wad the lead guitarist for R D Burman.

Dum Maro Dum, Chura liya hai tumne, Chand mera dil, Yaadon ki baraat nikli hai, Mehbooba, mehbooba, Aane waala pal are some of the songs where we hear him playing.

RIP — Subhadip Nandy (@SubhadipNandy16) July 18, 2022

In his five-decade-long career, Bhupinder Singh had worked with the biggest names of the music industry, from Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Madan Mohan, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar to Bappi Lahiri, among others.

Bhupinder Singh began his career working in the All India Radio, Delhi, as a singer and musician.

Upon being spotted by composer Madan Mohan during one of the All India Radio parties, he was called to Mumbai.

Anguished by the passing away of Shri Bhupinder Singh Ji, who has given memorable songs for decades. His works struck a chord with several people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2022

His Bollywood singing debut was with the 1964 Chetan Anand directorial "Haqeeqat", where he sang the Mohan-composed track "Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga" along with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey.

Bhupinder Singh got his first solo track two years later with "Rut Jawan Jawan Raat Mehrbaan" in the Khayyam-composed feature film "Aakhri Khat".

He moved away from active playback singing in the 1980s after he got married to singer Mitali.

The duo routinely collaborated and produced private albums.

Saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary singer Bhupinder Singh. His regal voice has mesmerised us for years and his legacy will live on forever through his immortal music. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.

Om Shanti. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 18, 2022

Apart from playback singing, Bhupinder Singh was also the guitarist on several popular tracks, including "Dum Maaro Dum", "Chura Liya Hai", "Chingari Koi Bhadke" and "Mehbooba O Mehbooba", among others.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the death of the noted singer and said his voice was revered by millions of music lovers.

Shinde, in his condolence message, said, "With the demise of Bhupinder Singh, we have lost an artist whose voice was revered by audiences."

RIP #BhupinderSingh



Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai. He is remembered for his memorable songs in films like 'Mausam', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Ahista Ahista', 'Dooriyan', 'Haqeeqat', and many more. pic.twitter.com/SjDjvDFEOu — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) July 18, 2022

"His voice made several ghazals immortal and unforgettable. His songs will continue to resonate in the minds of the audiences," the CM said.

Rest in peace, Bhupinder Singh. One of the finest Guitarists and composers of yesteryears.



Here’s a rare track, a Hindi song in a Tamizh movie for @ilaiyaraaja.



Movie: Nandu (1981)

Lyrics: P. B. Srinivas

Singers: Bhupinder and S. Janaki pic.twitter.com/l9Bi9EwPqx — Venky (@Amerikannadiga) July 18, 2022

Bollywood singers and musicians, including Harshdeep Kaur, Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire took to Twitter to mourn the loss.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur took to Twitter and wrote, "Extremely sad news - Rest in Peace Bhupinder Ji. A huge loss to the world of music." "Oh no! RIP," Ankur Tewari wrote.

