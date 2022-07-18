Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan team up for 'big scale spectacle' film 

The untitled project, based on a true story, will be jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Khan, known for critically-acclaimed films like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and 2021's cricket-drama "83".

Published: 18th July 2022 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is set to collaborate with filmmaker Kabir Khan for an upcoming feature film, the makers announced on Monday.

The untitled project, based on a true story, will be jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Khan, known for critically-acclaimed films like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and 2021's cricket-drama "83".

Nadiadwala Grandson shared the announcement in a post on its official Twitter handle and revealed that the film will go into production in 2023.

"Happy to announce our next, directed & jointly produced by @kabirkhankk starring @TheAaryanKartik.  Going on floors early next year. Marking the coming together of #SajidNadiadwala, #KabirKhan & #KartikAaryan. This big-scale spectacle is based on a true story," the tweet read.

The film will be Nadiadwala and Khan's second collaboration after "83", which was headlined by Ranveer Singh.

Aaryan, who recently delivered a box office hit with "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", took to Instagram and wrote that the project is "very special" to him." Super excited to embark on this exciting journey with one of my favourite filmmaker's @kabirkhankk and #SajidNadiadwala sir," the 31-year-old actor wrote.

Aaryan will be next seen in "Freddy" and "Shehzada", which will be released theatrically in February 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood Star Kartik Aaryan Filmmaker Kabir Khan Sajid Nadiadwala Bajrangi Bhaijaan Twitter
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp