Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor complete filming Poland schedule of 'Bawaal'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that director Nitesh Tiwari’s next, Bawaal, would star Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor in the lead. The latest from the film is that the team has completed the Poland schedule of the film, which is expected to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

Varun Dhawan

Sharing the update about the completion of the schedule, Varun wrote, “Finished another schedule in Krakow, now on to the next (sic).” In this post, Varun also shared a couple of pictures featuring Jahnvi and him, Bawaal to go on floors in April, and in the first schedule, the film was shot in Lucknow.

Later, the team travelled to Amsterdam for the next schedule. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, this is the second collaboration between the banner and Nitesh after the Sushanth Singh Rajput- starrer Chhichhore.

Meanwhile, Dhawan, whose recent release, Jugjugg Jeeyo, set the cash registers ringing, will next be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, which has him star alongside Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal. On the other hand, Jahnvi has an interesting lineup of films, including Goodluck Jerry, Mili and Mr and Mrs Mahi.

