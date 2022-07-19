Home Entertainment Hindi

Honoured to share life with you: Nick Jonas shares Priyanka Chopra's birthday pictures

Nick shared a set of four pictures where he can be seen with his lady love.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, recently celebrated her birthday on a beach in the US.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, recently celebrated her birthday on a beach in the US. Her husband and member of the pop-rock band 'Jonas Brothers', Nick Jonas took to social media to share dreamy pictures from her birthday celebrations of the actress.

Taking to his Instagram, Nick shared a set of four pictures where he can be seen with his lady love. The first picture shows Priyanka and Nick sharing a kiss followed by another picture of PC holding a small placard that reads, "Happy birthday Priyanka 80's baby". Another picture shows Nick and Priyanka watching the fireworks together.

Nick uploaded the pictures with a caption, "Happiest birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. So honoured to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra (sic)."

Reacting to the pictures, Priyanka took to the comments section of Nick's Insta post and wrote "Love of my life".

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the upcoming sci-fi drama series 'Citadel' where she will be seen opposite Scottish actor Richard Madden.
 

