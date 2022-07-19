Home Entertainment Hindi

Shamshera to give audience unforgettable visual extravaganza, says director Karan Malhotra

The story of 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general called Shuddh Singh.

Published: 19th July 2022 03:12 PM

A still from Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera'

A still from Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Karan Malhotra, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Shamshera', shared that an action sequence featuring Ranbir Kapoor happens on a train for which a 400-feet train was constructed.

Karan said: "From our set design to action set pieces, everything was crafted to ensure that Shamshera gives the audience a visual extravaganza that is unforgettable. However, we were clear that whatever we did, it had to look like it was from the era that the film is set in."

"One such larger-than-life action sequence happens on a train. There were challenges because getting a train from the 1800s wasn't possible."

"So, we created an approximately 400-foot train for that sequence. It was a huge task! I congratulate the production design and YFX (YRF's VFX arm) team of Shamshera for taking up such a mammoth responsibility and executing it so brilliantly," he said.

"It took around a month to construct this train in all its glory. For me, I had to do a massive action sequence on the train and I was adamant about showing how grand such a sequence can look on the big screen."

He further says, "I wanted to do it in one take so that the adrenaline rush the audiences feel while watching it would be unparalleled to anything they have ever seen! Credit to Ranbir for acing this scene. I remember telling him after shooting this that he was born to do action films because he is naturally gifted as an actor to play any part convincingly. You have to see the film to understand what he has done as an action hero in Shamshera!"

The story of 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general called Shuddh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

