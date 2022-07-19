Home Entertainment Hindi

Tara Sutaria to play lead in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s thriller

Apart from this, Tara is awaiting the release of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. The film will be released on July 29.

Published: 19th July 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Tara Sutaria. (Photo | Facebook)

Actress Tara Sutaria. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Tara Sutaria will play the lead in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s directorial Apurva. The thriller, produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios, revolves around a girl who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength.

Talking about the film, Tara said, “This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength are remarkable and I’m thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds.”

“Apurva is a story that excited all of us at the studio and we knew we had an incredible thriller waiting to be told,” said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star. Murad Khetani added, “When I heard Apurva, I instantly knew that this story needs to reach the audience. Tara, I believe is extremely talented and it will be exciting to present her in this thriller ably helmed by Nikhil Bhat.

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, has directed films like Hurdang (2022) and Brij Mohan Amar Rahe! (2017) in the past, said, “I appreciate the faith put in me by Murad Bhai for loving the script from the get-go and for being given the opportunity to direct such a unique story. It is a script that will totally enthral viewers.”

Apart from this, Tara is awaiting the release of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. The film will be released on July 29.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tara Sutaria Thriller Star Studios Murad Khetani Cine1 Studios
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp