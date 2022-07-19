Tara Sutaria to play lead in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s thriller

By Express News Service

Tara Sutaria will play the lead in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s directorial Apurva. The thriller, produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios, revolves around a girl who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength.

Talking about the film, Tara said, “This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength are remarkable and I’m thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds.”

“Apurva is a story that excited all of us at the studio and we knew we had an incredible thriller waiting to be told,” said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star. Murad Khetani added, “When I heard Apurva, I instantly knew that this story needs to reach the audience. Tara, I believe is extremely talented and it will be exciting to present her in this thriller ably helmed by Nikhil Bhat.

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, has directed films like Hurdang (2022) and Brij Mohan Amar Rahe! (2017) in the past, said, “I appreciate the faith put in me by Murad Bhai for loving the script from the get-go and for being given the opportunity to direct such a unique story. It is a script that will totally enthral viewers.”

Apart from this, Tara is awaiting the release of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. The film will be released on July 29.



