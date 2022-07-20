'Minus One' season 2 begins shooting; to premiere on Lionsgate Play

By Express News Service

The second season of Minus One, starring Aisha Ahmed and Ayush Mehra, has commenced shooting and is set to premiere exclusively on Lionsgate Play. The series is co-created by Sidhanta Mathur and Shubham Yogi.

It consists of six episodes that will be an ode to relationships that span across several phases. The first season focused on a story of a couple who stay together even after they break up. The sophomore season will concentrate on the couple, the conflicts they encounter and how their relationship changes. It will encapsulate the relationship between two exes that spans several years, as they deal with the trials and tribulations of life, their careers, and their expectations from each other.

The series is produced by Writeous Studios and written by Gauri Pandit, Minus One’s shooting has begun. The first season will also be available exclusively on the Lionsgate Play app from August 19. Aisha Ahmed says, “Minus One is a special project for me. I have created memories and relationships that will stay with me forever. We shot season 1 as a family, and now Season 2 shoot has begun, and it’s great to be back on the sets with the entire cast and crew. This season is all about how Riya and Varun deal with a lot more relationship challenges, heartbreak, love and more..”

Ayush Mehra, playing the role of Varun shared his thoughts, “It is an extremely special project for me. Minus One got popular because it was made with a lot of heart and that’s what people saw when they saw the show. We absolutely had a blast shooting it.

Season 2 has been one of the most gruelling and rewarding experiences of my life as an actor and a person, and I couldn’t have asked for a better support system than the team I work with every day. My director Yogi, producer Sid and Aisha, we all have an eternal bond with each other.”

Starring Aisha Ahmed and Ayush Mehra, the six-episode series is co-created by Sidhanta Mathur and Shubham Yogi.

The second season of Minus One, starring Aisha Ahmed and Ayush Mehra, has commenced shooting and is set to premiere exclusively on Lionsgate Play. The series is co-created by Sidhanta Mathur and Shubham Yogi. It consists of six episodes that will be an ode to relationships that span across several phases. The first season focused on a story of a couple who stay together even after they break up. The sophomore season will concentrate on the couple, the conflicts they encounter and how their relationship changes. It will encapsulate the relationship between two exes that spans several years, as they deal with the trials and tribulations of life, their careers, and their expectations from each other. The series is produced by Writeous Studios and written by Gauri Pandit, Minus One’s shooting has begun. The first season will also be available exclusively on the Lionsgate Play app from August 19. Aisha Ahmed says, “Minus One is a special project for me. I have created memories and relationships that will stay with me forever. We shot season 1 as a family, and now Season 2 shoot has begun, and it’s great to be back on the sets with the entire cast and crew. This season is all about how Riya and Varun deal with a lot more relationship challenges, heartbreak, love and more..” Ayush Mehra, playing the role of Varun shared his thoughts, “It is an extremely special project for me. Minus One got popular because it was made with a lot of heart and that’s what people saw when they saw the show. We absolutely had a blast shooting it. Season 2 has been one of the most gruelling and rewarding experiences of my life as an actor and a person, and I couldn’t have asked for a better support system than the team I work with every day. My director Yogi, producer Sid and Aisha, we all have an eternal bond with each other.” Starring Aisha Ahmed and Ayush Mehra, the six-episode series is co-created by Sidhanta Mathur and Shubham Yogi.