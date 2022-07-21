Madhavan's 'Rocketry' to premiere on Prime Video on July 26

Home Entertainment Hindi

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect starring actor R Madhavan

By Express News Service

After a successful theatrical run, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect starring actor R Madhavan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 26, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday. The digital premiere will be in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Directed, acted and co-produced by Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released in theatres on July 11. Madhavan played the role of Nambi Narayanan, the former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO, who was accused and later acquitted in an espionage case.

“It’s an incredible honour for me to be able to bring this story to life,” said Madhavan. “I’m truly humbled by all the love that the movie has already received and am quite excited to see what new milestones hold next for our film with streaming. Essaying this role and helming this incredible story of Nambi Sir was very crucial, and I’m glad that we will be able to reach many more households to inspire, enlighten and entertain through Amazon Prime Video,” he added.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect stars Simran, Ravi Ragavendra, Misha Goshal, Jagan, Karthik Kumar and Mohan Raman, among others. The film explores Nambi’s journey from 1970 to 2014, and it encompasses his significant phases – Life at Princeton University, visiting France with 53 Indian scientists to develop the liquid engine, working in Russia for the transfer of technology to develop cryogenic-fuel-based engines, espionage case and the current stage of his life.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has music by Sam CS and cinematography by Srisha Ray. The film is produced under the banners of Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolans Pictures. 27th Entertainment is presenting it.
 

