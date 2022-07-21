Home Entertainment Hindi

Tamannaah’s 'Babli Bouncer' first look out; streaming in September

The film will be available in Tamil and Telugu as well. Babli Bouncer is expected to be a coming-of-age story, with humour and drama elements.

Published: 21st July 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia | Instagram

By Express News Service

Babli Bouncer,  the upcoming Hindi film starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role, has opted to release digitally on Disney+ Hotstar, the makers announced on social media on Wednesday, while releasing the first look poster of the film. Babli Bouncer is set to premiere on September 23.

The film will be available in Tamil and Telugu as well. Babli Bouncer is expected to be a coming-of-age story, with humour and drama elements. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Babli Bouncer stars the actor in the title role. The film is backed by Vineet Jai and Star Studios. The music is by Tanishk Bagchi and Karan Malhotra, and the screenplay is by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur. 

