'Ya Ali' singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised following minor head injury

According to doctors, the singer is now in stable condition and out of danger.

Published: 21st July 2022 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Zubeen Garg

Singer Zubeen Garg (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

GUWAHATI: Singer and music composer Zubeen Garg, who was admitted to a private hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh after sustaining a minor head injury, has been airlifted to Guwahati on Wednesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh district to ensure that Zubeen Garg, who is currently undergoing treatment at Sanjeevani Hospital in Dibrugarh due to physical illness, receives all quality medical services.

He also directed state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta to oversee the entire process of providing medical services to him.

The playback singer has produced music for Assamese, Bengali, and Bollywood films. Some of his most popular songs include 'Ya Ali', from the 2006 Bollywood film 'Gangster', and 'Dil Tu Hi Bataa', from Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 3'.

Apart from his singing talent, Zubeen Garg also got a big break in the movies in 2008.

Zubeen also plays a wide variety of musical instruments including dhol, drums, guitar, harmonium, mandolin, and keyboard. 

