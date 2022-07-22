Home Entertainment Hindi

'Delhi Crime' season 2 to premiere on Netflix in August, watch teaser

Much like its first season, which won the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards in 2020, the upcoming instalment is also inspired by true events.

A screengrab from the 'Delhi Crime' series. (Photo | Youtube/@Netflix India)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Netflix's critically-acclaimed series 'Delhi Crime' is set to return with a second season on August 26, the streamer announced on Friday.

The sophomore season will see DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) spearhead another crucial investigation with her team -- newly promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Vartika's right-hand man Bhupendra Singh aka Bhupi (Rajesh Tailang).

Actors Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma round out the cast.

Filmmaker Richie Mehta, who directed the first season, is attached as the creator of season two. Tanuj Chopra is the showrunner and director.

The season is penned by Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup and Ensia Mirza. Virat Basoya and Samyuktha Chawla Shaikh have written the dialogues SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan, and Film Karavan are the producers.

