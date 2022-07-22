Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh breaks internet; goes naked for magazine photoshoot

Inspired by Burt Reynolds, Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing but his birthday suit. The actor is seen oozing charm as he struck different poses for the camera.

Published: 22nd July 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: If there is one Indian actor who can make it as a contender for breaking the internet most times, It's Ranveer Singh! Known for being one of the most talented actors in the industry, Ranveer has time and again been a hot topic for challenging gender disparity by making gendered dressing a passe. His bold fashion statement looks, quirky comments and over-the-top energy are a few of the reasons his fans love him.

Well, it looks like the actor took the idea of breaking the internet a little too seriously this time as he posed nude for his latest magazine cover.

Leaving almost nothing to the imagination, Ranveer went naked for Paper Magazine for their latest issue. And, well, what can we say...the Internet loves it!

Inspired by Burt Reynolds, Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing but his birthday suit. The actor is seen oozing charm as he struck different poses for the camera.

A verified Instagram account that goes by the name 'DietSabya' posted these pictures and wrote "@ranveersingh BREAKS THE INTERNET in a tribute to Burt Reynolds for @papermagazine. 'Currently in his maximalist Gucci era, he doesn't see why he shouldn't be."

The page then wrote an excerpt of the interview and quoted Ranveer "I work fucking hard. I want to wear nice shit. Eat my f****** ass, I will wear nice f****** shit. I bust my balls, I work 20-hour days. I'm not complaining -- I'm only too happy and too grateful -- but I go f****** hard. I will f****** buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe. Anybody who judges me can eat my f****** ass." Amen."

In his interview with the magazine, Ranveer further spoke about films and fashion. Ever since the pictures got out, fans have been in awe of him. Some have hilarious reactions, while some are left in amusement.

An Instagram user wrote, "Internet has been broken. Regards, Internet."

While another one wrote, "In a world full of efboys, choose to be Ranveer effing Singh".

Another fan asked if Deepika was okay with the pictures and wrote, "Wow..his wife allowed him?!"Interestingly, Paper Magazine is the same magazine that broke the internet in 2014 with the famous Kim Kardashian Champagne photoshoot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranveer Singh Ranveer photoshoot Paper Magazine naked photoshoot
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp