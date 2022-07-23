Home Entertainment Hindi

Anupam Kher to play Jayaprakash Narayan in 'Emergency'

Anupam  Kher will be essaying the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency.

Published: 23rd July 2022 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan in 'Emergency'.(Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Anupam  Kher will be essaying the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency. Jayaprakash Narayan was an Indian independence activist and political leader who led the revolution against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the mid-70s. Kangana is playing the role of Indira.

The teaser of the film also was recently released and showed Kangana essaying the role of the former prime minister. Earlier, talking about the film, Kangana had written on Instagram, “Pleased to wear the director’s hat again. After working on Emergency for more than a year, I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah.

Even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments, I am determined to do it. My excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey.” The film’s story is by Kangana while the screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah who also worked with her on Dhaakad. Apart from Emergency, Kangana has Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anupam  Kher Jayaprakash Narayan Kangana Ranaut
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp