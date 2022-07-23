Anupam Kher to play Jayaprakash Narayan in 'Emergency'

By Express News Service

Anupam Kher will be essaying the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency. Jayaprakash Narayan was an Indian independence activist and political leader who led the revolution against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the mid-70s. Kangana is playing the role of Indira. The teaser of the film also was recently released and showed Kangana essaying the role of the former prime minister. Earlier, talking about the film, Kangana had written on Instagram, “Pleased to wear the director’s hat again. After working on Emergency for more than a year, I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah. Even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments, I am determined to do it. My excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey.” The film’s story is by Kangana while the screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah who also worked with her on Dhaakad. Apart from Emergency, Kangana has Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty.