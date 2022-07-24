Home Entertainment Hindi

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' stories

He shared that there have been some "amazing contestants" and that their lives have been inspiring and filled with immense admiration.
 

Published: 24th July 2022 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2006.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2006. (Photo | KBC)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the new season of the popular quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. He shared that there have been some "amazing contestants" and that their lives have been inspiring and filled with immense admiration.

Big B took to his blog where he talked about working on the new season of the show.

He wrote: "'KBC' has begun and so has the love and affection of the audience that has been now allowed due to the restrictions of the virus being, well, slightly liberal .. and to witness that has been a huge gift .. giving impetus and love and the required energy to carry the work forward, with the grace that has been with the show for the past, well, almost 22 years .."

He expressed gratitude to the audience and to those who watch the programme. The thespian also wrote about the contestants and their stories.

"There have been some amazing contestants so far, and their lives and their stories have been most inspiring emotional and filled with immense admiration.

He added: "The interaction with them is a learning each moment for me .. their expressions their expectations, their confidence in the responses that they give, all go into the making of every episode each day .. day after day ."

"So .. thank you audience .. and thank you for your belief and love." On the film front, Amitabh will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Big B Kaun Banega Crorepati Contestant
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp