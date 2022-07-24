Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' stories

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the new season of the popular quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. He shared that there have been some "amazing contestants" and that their lives have been inspiring and filled with immense admiration.
Big B took to his blog where he talked about working on the new season of the show.
He wrote: "'KBC' has begun and so has the love and affection of the audience that has been now allowed due to the restrictions of the virus being, well, slightly liberal .. and to witness that has been a huge gift .. giving impetus and love and the required energy to carry the work forward, with the grace that has been with the show for the past, well, almost 22 years .."
He expressed gratitude to the audience and to those who watch the programme. The thespian also wrote about the contestants and their stories.
"There have been some amazing contestants so far, and their lives and their stories have been most inspiring emotional and filled with immense admiration.
He added: "The interaction with them is a learning each moment for me .. their expressions their expectations, their confidence in the responses that they give, all go into the making of every episode each day .. day after day ."
"So .. thank you audience .. and thank you for your belief and love." On the film front, Amitabh will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.
MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the new season of the popular quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. He shared that there have been some "amazing contestants" and that their lives have been inspiring and filled with immense admiration.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Young Ukrainians use techno parties to rebuild devastated villages
SSC scam: Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar
Pakistan to strictly monitor passengers from India amid spike in Covid-19 cases: Report
Automaker Jaguar forecast 60 per cent sales to come from electric vehicles by 2030
Ordinances, pardons, proclamation of emergency and a lot more: Explaining powers of President Droupadi Murmu