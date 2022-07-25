Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood celebrates Neeraj Chopra's win at World Championships: More power to you

Kareena took to Instagram and shared the news of Chopra's win with a silver medal GIF and clap emoticons. "Congratulations Neeraj Chopra," Anushka wrote.

Published: 25th July 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra (File photo| AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Ayushmann Khurrana on Sunday congratulated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for winning the silver medal at the World Championships in the javelin throw final.

Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final held in the United States.

Ayushmann posted on Instagram, "Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on winning India's first ever silver at the World Athletics Championships!" Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar also praised the 24-year-old athlete on his achievement.

"Congratulations @neeraj_____chopra for winning a silver at the World Athletics Championship 2022. More power to you," Malhotra wrote.

Rao hailed Chopra as the "champion of the champions". "Another one for the country. Congratulations brother," he added.

Chopra, who had come into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13 metres to finish second.

Anju Bobby George, a renowned long jumper, was the first Indian to win a medal -- bronze -- in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

