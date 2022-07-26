Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt’s Darlings get release date

The trailer of the upcoming Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings was released by the makers on Monday.

Published: 26th July 2022 07:50 AM

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Set in Mumbai, the crime comedy also stars Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Varma. The film is directed by debutante Jasmeet K Reen, who has also written the script along with Parveez Shaikh. 

The story of the film revolves around Badru (Alia Bhatt), a young married woman in Mumbai. When her husband, ticket inspector Hamza (Vijay Varma), goes missing, Badru proceeds to file a police complaint along with her mother (Shefali Shah). A red bruise under Badru’s right eye, however, suggests a different story. 

As the trailer progresses, we learn that it is Badru who has kidnapped Hamza, tying him to a chair in their own living room and taping his mouth. Bardu’s mother is also part of the plan, and so is a neighbour, Zulfi (Roshan Mathew). Flashbacks reveal Hamza was abusive towards his wife, and she appears to be seeking revenge. 

The film marks the debut production of Eternal Sunshine, Alia’s banner. She has co-produced the film with Red Chillies Entertainment. “Darlings is special,” Alia shares in a statement. “...the moment I read the script, I wanted to be a part of the film not only as an actor, but to play a larger role in bringing such unique stories to the viewers.

I can’t hold back my excitement as we unveil the hard work of some amazing co-actors, partner producers and Jasmeet. It’s an engaging tale that we all can’t wait to bring you through Netflix,” she adds. Darlings will stream on Netflix from August 5. 

