Deepika Padukone’s first look for SRK’s Pathaan revealed

The motion poster for Deepika Padukone’s character in SRK’s Pathaan is out. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead with John Abraham playing the antagonist. 

Published: 26th July 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The motion poster shows a wounded Deepika shooting directly at the camera, Bond style. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is Yash Raj Films’ fiftieth venture.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the motion poster for Deepika’s look in Pathaan with a caption that read “She doesn’t need bullets to kill you.” 

The film is set to release on 25 January 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The team kicked off the promotions with a motion poster where Shah Rukh Khan was seen wielding a shotgun. 

The lead actor’s Instagram post about the poster had a caption that celebrated his long and expansive career in the film industry.

