Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar announces Tiger Shroff’s action flick Screw Dheela 

Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film Screw Dheela was announced on Monday.

Published: 26th July 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger Shroff

By Express News Service

Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film Screw Dheela was announced on Monday. The film, produced by Karan Johar, will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. As per reports, it stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Tiger.

Sharing the announcement video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “ Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in Screw Dheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!”

The announcement video shows Tiger being held by a bunch of goons. He pleads with them to let him go and introduces himself as Akhilesh Mishra, a PT teacher from India. On a screen in front of him, a video plays showing a girl being tortured by the goons. This ticks off Tiger and he switches to action mode. Rapid punches and signature Tiger Shroff flying kicks ensue. 

The video ends with a gangster stabbing Tiger with a dagger in the shoulder. This, however, doesn’t deter him. He turns around and grabs the goon by the throat. “Who are you,” asks the gangster. Tiger looks intensely at the camera as the film’s title is revealed.

Tiger was last seen in Heropanti 2. He is also working with director Vikas Bahl and his debut co-star Kriti Sanon for Ganpath: Part 1. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Baaghi 4 in the pipeline. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Screw Dheela Tiger Shroff Karan Johar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp