Karan Johar announces Tiger Shroff’s action flick Screw Dheela 

Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film Screw Dheela was announced on Monday. The film, produced by Karan Johar, will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. As per reports, it stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Tiger.

Sharing the announcement video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “ Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in Screw Dheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!”

The announcement video shows Tiger being held by a bunch of goons. He pleads with them to let him go and introduces himself as Akhilesh Mishra, a PT teacher from India. On a screen in front of him, a video plays showing a girl being tortured by the goons. This ticks off Tiger and he switches to action mode. Rapid punches and signature Tiger Shroff flying kicks ensue.

The video ends with a gangster stabbing Tiger with a dagger in the shoulder. This, however, doesn’t deter him. He turns around and grabs the goon by the throat. “Who are you,” asks the gangster. Tiger looks intensely at the camera as the film’s title is revealed.

Tiger was last seen in Heropanti 2. He is also working with director Vikas Bahl and his debut co-star Kriti Sanon for Ganpath: Part 1. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Baaghi 4 in the pipeline.



