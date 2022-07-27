Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms working on Rhea Kapoor's upcoming production

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently finished shooting for the feature film adaptation of the Japanese bestseller "The Devotion of Suspect X", directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Published: 27th July 2022 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday confirmed that she will be starring in film producer Rhea Kapoor's next venture.

Kareena, who has previously collaborated with Rhea on "Veere Di Wedding", said the upcoming film is "slightly different" from their 2018 movie.

"I am doing a film with Rhea (Kapoor). It is not 'Veere 2' ('Veere Di Wedding'). It is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story," the 41-year-old actor told PTI.

Kareena revealed the makers have finalised the cast for the film and hope to start production by the end of this year or early 2023.

"Rhea has got two stellar actors. I can't reveal the cast, but I am very excited. I can't wait for her to announce (the film). It will start (shooting) by the end of this year or January."

Kareena will next be seen opposite superstar Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic "Forrest Gump". The much-anticipated film is scheduled to be released on August 11.

She recently finished shooting for feature film adaptation of the Japanese bestseller "The Devotion of Suspect X", directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

The movie will premiere on Netflix.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Khan Rhea Kapoor Veere Di Wedding Laal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan Forrest Gump
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp