Could not handle hatred, rage: 'Shamshera' director Karan Malhotra pens heartfelt note on film's flop

Malhotra's film, which boasts of names such as Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, failed to attract footfalls at the theatres.

Published: 27th July 2022 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera'

A still from Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Malhotra has finally broken his silence over his directorial 'Shamshera' tanking at the box office. He penned a note and apologised for "abandoning" the film.

To address the failure, Malhotra took to Twitter, where he shared a heartbreaking note. He wrote: "My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you."

"I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine."

The director added: "Will face everything together, the good the bad and the ugly."

"And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera."

The film has raked in Rs 36 crore since its release on July 22.

