Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur to join cast of 'Pooja Meri Jaan'

Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur are headlining Maddock Films’ next production, Pooja Meri Jaan. Directed by Navjot Gulati, the film appears to be a stalker-thriller. 

By Express News Service

In an announcement video, we see a “not so innocent” proposal dedicated to Pooja, where an admirer gives her the choice to either say yes, or see him become history. 

Pooja Meri Jaan is co-directed by Vipasha Arvind and written by Kanishka and Navjot Gulati. Besides Huma and Mrunal, the cast also features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz. The film’s shoot has been wrapped up. 

Mrunal Thakur is known for Love Sonia, Dhamaka, Toofaan, and Jersey. Her upcoming films are Sita Ramam, Pippa and Ankh Micholi. On the other hand, Huma Qureshi will be seen in Monica, O My Darling, Double XL, and Maharani season 2.
 

