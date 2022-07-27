Home Entertainment Hindi

Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of 'Indian Police Force' from August 1

An extravagant set has been created in Mumbai suburbs, with international action teams joining the project to execute the shoot.

Published: 27th July 2022 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty (Photo | Rohit Shetty Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will start shooting for the second schedule of his Prime Video series "Indian Police Force" from August 1, here.

Directed and produced by Rohit, the action series is headlined by "Shershaah" star Sidharth Malhotra, who plays a Delhi Police officer in the show.

"Indian Police Force" also features Shilpa Shetty.

According to his spokesperson, the director has scheduled a 15-day high-octane action shoot for the series.

An extravagant set has been created in Mumbai suburbs, with international action teams joining the project to execute the shoot.

Sidharth and Shilpa, among others will be part of this schedule.

The series is a part of Rohit's already successful cop universe comprising four blockbuster films - "Singham" and "Singham 2" with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh-starrer "Simmba" and Akshay Kumar-led "Sooryavanshi".

"India Police Force", an eight-part series, will stream on Prime Video next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Shetty Indian Police Force Prime Video Sidharth Malhotra Shilpa Shetty
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp